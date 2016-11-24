Top Stories
Prince Albert
-
UPDATE: Carlton bear spray threat over
UPDATE: Prince Albert police said the suspect with bear spray was located and police determined...
-
Delivery driver robbery concerning local restaurants
A Prince Albert delivery worker was robbed Saturday morning in an incident which has raised...
-
P.A. man convicted in October police chase
A provincial court judge found a Prince Albert man guilty of dangerous driving and fleeing police...
Saskatchewan
-
Saskatoon police arrest man wanted on murder charges
Saskatoon police have arrested the prime suspect in the city’s second murder case of the year....
-
SARM, organizations send letter to Prime Minister Trudeau opposing carbon tax
Opposition to the federal carbon tax is getting louder in Saskatchewan. Lead by the Saskatchewan...
-
Livestock, forage-related research projects get funding from federal, provincial governments
The federal and provincial governments are helping livestock and forage-related research projects...
Local Sports
-
P.A. Northern Bear heading to Manitoba
Brooklyn Elek will play next season for the Assiniboine College Cougars, based out of Brandon. She...
-
Tuesday scoreboard
Here are the results from Tuesday... NHL San Jose 4 Winnipeg 3 Montreal 5 Calgary 1 Ottawa 3...
-
Shellbrook rakes in biggest 'Hockey Day' total ever
Shellbrook raised a record $175,000 last week during this year's Cameco Hockey Day in Saskatchewan...
Videos
Featured
-
A kind, compassionate spirit at Prince Albert’s Beau “Lac” Funeral Home
Grief following the loss of a loved one is never easy and can take on many different forms. This is...
-
Eliminate Pain with the Science of Light
If you live with pain, you owe it to yourself to try Bioflex Cold Laser Therapy. It is a...
-
Travel Advice: Secure your home before going South
The call of sun-soaked beaches and palm trees draws thousands of Saskatchewan residents to southern...
