Top Stories
Prince Albert
-
P.A. Fire Chief suggests 2017 resolutions for fire safety
The new year is a great time to tackle some items on your to-do list, including fire safety. Prince...
-
Future of P.A. health region uncertain: CEO
By this time next year, Prince Albert Parkland Health Region may not exist. An advisory panel...
-
2016 a year of ups and downs for P.A. mayor
For Mayor Greg Dionne, 2016 was a year of ups-and-downs which saw the city persevere through some...
Saskatchewan
-
Owner asks for second chance for their Great Pyrenees Sookie
There are rules and regulations in place when it comes to placing snare traps to protect people and...
-
Yearend Coverage: Shooting shatters community of La Loche
A deadly school shooting in the small, remote community of La Loche shocked the rest of Canada last...
-
Dog dies after police attend break and enter scene
A Melfort man is facing several charges which include endangering an animal after police located an...
Local Sports
-
Friday's Scoreboard
Here are all your scores from Friday. If you'd like to see your team featured on our scoreboard,...
-
Yearend Coverage: Hobson makes Team Canada's Under-18 squad
Prince Albert’s Brooke Hobson was selected for the upper echelon of Canadian hockey this year. On...
-
Pats rout Raiders; Oly talks about Raiders return
Friday’s matchup featured the highest and lowest ranked teams in the Canadian Hockey League, and...
Videos
Featured
-
Travel Advice: Secure your home before going South
The call of sun-soaked beaches and palm trees draws thousands of Saskatchewan residents to southern...
-
Step into nature with the Waskesiu Wilderness Region
After playing coy for some months, winter has finally arrived and brought with it the promise of...
-
Beyond Beauty Treatments
A refreshed and rejuvenated reflection is one of the happy results offered to clients of North...
